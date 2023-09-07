Minnesota DNR is kicking off the 2023 fall color season

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- As the Midwest starts to feel cooler temperatures, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is kicking off the fall color season.
Typically for Southeastern Minnesota, the best time to travel and take in the beautiful colors is in the late September to mid-October timeframe.
There are numerous factors that impact when these colors pop - including weather. Experts say it's critical in determining the colors the region will see in a season.
A mild summer drought may increase the display, but severe droughts usually dull the colors.
"The biggest weather factor that no one wants in the Upper Midwest is a really hard early freeze," MN DNR Forest health Specialist Brian Schwingle said. "That can halt the physiological fall color process in its tracks, and it can make green leaves just drop off trees like crazy."
He anticipates colors will pop near normal times this year or a few weeks later in some regions.
To keep up with the fall colors and where the best place to see them, visit the MN DNR or WI DNR websites.