Minnesota DNR to increase boat patrols over the holiday weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources plans (DNR) to increase patrols and stops over the July 4 weekend.
According to the DNR, about half of boating related deaths in Minnesota happen while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
To help keep the waterways safe throughout the state, the DNR, along with other state and federal law enforcement partners, are increasing patrols and enforcing the law with no warnings.
"We'll all be stepping up our efforts to keep our lakes and rivers as safe as they can be. You'll see more law enforcement personnel on the water. While we may wear different badges, our approach is the same," DNR Boating Administrator Lt. Adam Block said. "We have zero tolerance from people boating under the influence. If you make that choice you will not get a warning and you won't get a second chance."
This effort is a part of Operation Dry Water, to reduce the number of boating while intoxicated (BWI) accidents.
For more information about boating safety visit dnr.state.mn.us