Minnesota DOT: $174M spent on winter roads

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Last winter was a costly one for the State of Minnesota.
The Department of Transportation (MnDOT) released figures showing how much was spent regionally and across the state for clearing the 30,027 miles of roads of snow and ice during the 2022-23 winter season.
Statewide, there was an average of 90.2 inches for the season, the largest average since the 2018-19 season when the figure was 97.2 inches.
With the increased snowfall, that meant costs were up $26 million from the year before. It was the largest expenditure in the past five years of statistics provided by MnDOT.
It breaks down to a statewide average of $5,793 per lane mile which is an increase of $868 from the 2021-22 season.
More snowfall translated into more hours on the roads for drivers. While the 2021-22 season had 718,000 hours on the road, it jumped to 853,500 hours for last winter. The figures include regular and overtime hours for the state's 1,663 full and backup drivers.
Consequently, more materials were used to clear ice and snow from roads. In District 6 in Southeastern Minnesota, the amount of salt brine used almost doubled while salt use was one and a half times from the previous year.
Salt costs were the highest in three years.
In all, MnDOT said that 260,380 tons of salt, 14,144,434 gallons of brine, and 36,439 tons of sand were used to clear roads.
MnDOT said that they had 84-percent frequency achieving bare lanes.