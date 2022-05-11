Minnesota man hurt in crash between Coon Valley and Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - A St. Charles, Minnesota man is taken to the hospital after his vehicle is rear-ended by a cargo truck Wednesday afternoon in Vernon County.
The crash happened in a construction zone at Highway 14 and Cut-Across Road west of Westby around 1:25 p.m. according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
They said a vehicle driven by Eli R. DeChamps, 21, of St. Charles, was stopped in traffic by a traffic control flagger.
A 40-foot cargo truck then slammed into the back of DeChamps' vehicle. The driver, Kennedy Nyangena, 45, of Arlington, Texas, made no attempt to slow down before hitting the vehicle according to witnesses at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
DeChamps was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Nyangena was uninjured.
In the release on the crash, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears "reminds the public of the consequences for tired driving and operating electronic devices while driving." He also asked people to slow down and be very attentive in construction zones.