Minnesota Marine Art Museum continues to recover from the pandemic

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) features pieces of art inspired by water. In 2022, the non-profit museum continued to get back to pre-pandemic numbers.
"Our mission is to create meaningful art and education experiences that deepen people's understanding and experiences with water," MMAM Communications Manager Caitlin Crouchet said.
The museum was host to a plethora of events throughout the year that was engaging to everyone - from Toddler Tuesdays to the Spark! Program for people with memory loss.
"We saw about a little over 24,000 last year," Crouchet said. "So we're inching back up to our pre-pandemic levels and we're really excited for 2023."
She added that they saw about 1,000 students touring with classes and about 2,000 people during the Seasonal Saturday Programs.
As visitors walk through the MMAM, they'll experience the creativity of water through a variety of mediums.
"Not just paintings or photography," MMAM Assistant Curator of Education and Exhibition Dave Casey said. "So right now, we have paintings and woodblock prints and we have a sculpture exhibition coming up."
They both add that there is time to catch the current two exhibitions - 'Water Stories' by Anne Labovitz and Karen Savage-Blue's 'Laughing Waters' - before they close in the upcoming weeks.
Labovitz used sunsets over Lake Superior as inspiration to completely immerse viewers into the artwork.
"It's literally 120 feet of continuous Tyvek - which is this industrial material that wraps around the viewer so you can go into it," Labovitz said. "It was really about that feeling of sitting on the shore. It's hung specifically so that it's very light and it's one inch off the ground. So that it actually sways and moves and sort of mimics the water movement."
The hope? To instill a feeling of awe or contemplation in the viewer, or even help recall a memory.
"She wants you to come be mesmerized and taken in by the work," Casey said. "She wants you to be able to go in and experience that feeling by being surrounded by sights as well as sounds. There's recorded audio of waves on Lake Superior."
By February, Flora and Fauna will take over the museum.