Minnesota Marine Art Museum opens a new exhibit with a reception

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Minnesota Marine Art Museum opened its new exhibit 'Impression of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland' Friday with a artist reception.
Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) features artwork that is inspired by or involves water. The museum is host to iconic pieces from European collections to smaller unique collections.
From 1997-2022, Clara Ueland has created prints inspired from her travels to northern Minnesota, Lake Superior and Scotland using an unique technique called the intaglio process.
"I think what makes this exhibition special is really the process," Assistant Curator of Education and Exhibitions Dave Casey said. "The intaglio printmaking process - it's a labor intensive process. One that not a lot of people practice anymore. So to be able to see this type of work in person is an unique experience."
The process involves etching sketches into copper plates to produce a final image.
The collection will be available for viewing at MMAM until September 25.
Fridays reception goes from 5-7 p.m. and tickets are available at the door for $10 or free for members and students.
"Anyone familiar with northern Minnesota, Lake Superior or northern Wisconsin would find something that they really recognize or connect with from this exhibition."