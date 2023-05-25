Bipartisan effort in Minnesota wants to fund outdoor schooling

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A group of bipartisan lawmakers wants to fund trips to Minnesota's accredited outdoor schools, helping younger generations experience the state's resources.
"It's part of who we are," said State Rep. Kristi Pursell, chief author of the bill in the House of Representatives. The effort in the House features 34 other representatives, 30 Democrats and four Republicans.
The bill would create the Outdoor School for All Grant Program, fully funding three-day, two-night trips to the state's nature schools. Pursell says the program focuses on fourth through eighth graders because they are in "formative" years.
"If young people aren't able to get that experience in a guided or supported way, then of course they're not going to feel comfortable or maybe they won't care," said Pursell.
A similar bill in the Senate moves parallel to the one in the House. It was chief-authored by Winona Senator Jeremy Miller, who is "passionate" about the effort.
"Some of these opportunities outside of the classroom are so incredibly important to learn about the outdoors and teamwork and leadership and those types of things," said Sen. Miller.
One of the locations students would visit would be the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro.