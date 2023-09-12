Celebrating La Crescent's history with the apple ahead of 75th Applefest

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- La Crescent is celebrating a milestone in it's apple heritage with the 75th anniversary of Applefest, September 15 through 17.
The La Crescent History Center and Apple Museum is highlighting the annual event with a special Applefest history display.
It features the entire 75-year collection of Applefest buttons, past costumes, memorabilia, and pictures of past royalty.
President of the La Crescent Historical Society, Don Thesing, says while there have been 75 years of Applefest, La Crescent's history with the fruit goes back much farther, to 1857.
"The apple industry really did start with John S. Harris, who was the founder of the apple industry here in La Crescent- and Minnesota for that," Thesing explains it took a little more work than "the sun, the rain, and the appleseed" as the popular Johnny Appleseed nursery rhyme describes.
"He got started and was able to work with the University of Minnesota in developing a hardy apple for the winters around here."
Thesing says although many things have changed for the apple industry, the community's apple heritage is still strong. He says he's seen first hand how that's reflected with the celebration.
"It really was a nice event growing up in La Crescent. With the carnival and the parades, it was just really a hometown kind of event and I think that's kind of the way it's stayed."
While the new Applefest display includes the entire collection of past buttons, they are looking for help to get the final pictures of past royalty. If you have pictures of royalty between 1949 to 1970, you can reach out to the museum by email at lahs1857@gmail.com or by calling (507) 895-1857.
The La Crescent History Center and Apple Museum will be open Saturday during Applefest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where you can see first hand how La Crescent's apple history has changed and modernized.
Applefest USA kicks off Thursday, September 14 at around 7:30 p.m. with the inaugural Torchlight Parade. The celebration resumes Friday at 4 p.m. and continues through Sunday.