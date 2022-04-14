 Skip to main content
Minnesota sees continued but uneven job growth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The latest unemployment report for the State of Minnesota tells two stories: the job market is in its best place since 1999, but Black and Hispanic unemployment rates moved in the wrong direction.

In March, Minnesota recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5% and completed its sixth straight month of job growth.

New data suggests the economic recovery is going well, but disproportionately.

While the overall unemployment rate declined, Black and Hispanic workers lost jobs in March. Black unemployment rates rose to 7.1%, and 5.1% for Hispanic workers.

The Commissioner for the state's department on unemployment says more work is needed to improve the numbers for everyone.

"They are not finding jobs as fast as their white counterparts...it's a priority, that is an economic one for Minnesota as well as a moral one, and one that these numbers really bare out, needs to be at the center of our focus as a state," said Steve Grove, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Additionally, workers over the age of 55 or jobseekers with minimal formal education struggle to find work.

