Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee sidelined by kidney condition

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties. Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. .Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in increased snowmelt and runoff. This has led to rises on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 05/20/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&