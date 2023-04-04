 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in increased snowmelt and
runoff. This has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee sidelined by kidney condition

  • Updated
  • 0

American gymnast Suni Lee, who won the individual all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is stepping away from the Auburn Tigers gymnastics team, announcing in a statement that she's recently been managing a kidney-related health issue.

"I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics related health related issue involving my kidneys," said Lee on Monday.

"For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks. I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery."

The 20-year-old thanked her doctors, coaches and the Auburn community and said that, despite her college gymnastics career ending prematurely, she still hopes to compete for the United States at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In November, Lee had announced that this year would be her final year competing at Auburn so she could focus on the Paris Games.

The Olympic gold medallist said on a video posted to Twitter in November: "I am so excited to share that after this season I will be returning to elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris in 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there."

Lee's latest tweet added: "It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all the love and support. I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future."

As a freshman in 2022, Lee had the most decorated year in Auburn program history, according to the Tigers' Athletics website. She won eight All-America honors, the national championship on balance beam and was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.

Auburn head gymnastics coach Jeff Graba said in a statement, "We are immensely fortunate and blessed to have had Suni be a part of our team these last two years. It was an honor to coach a world-class athlete and it was rewarding to see her not only achieve a lot of her collegiate goals, but to watch her become a great teammate as well.

"We strive to put our student-athletes' well-being ahead of athletic performance and in this case, we felt like we made the best decision for her health and future. We are so excited to cheer Suni on as she pursues another Olympic dream and can't wait to see what else is in store for her."

The first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, Lee tallied three medals for Team USA in Tokyo, winning team silver and bronze on uneven bars to go along with her all-around gold.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Thomas Schlachter contributed to reporting.