Sen. Klobuchar pushes legislation to address 'child care deserts'

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar hopes her new legislation can pass Congress to address the ongoing child care crisis in the United States.
The ongoing shortage weighs on the minds of local communities. In February, Houston County in Minnesota held a town hall to come up with possible solutions to the issue.
Klobuchar aims to bring federal attention to that same crisis facing many American families.
The Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act seeks new, competitive grants from the Federal Government. These grants would focus on education, training, and retention of new employees.
News 19 spoke with Sen. Klobuchar on Thursday. She explained why parents need these grants to avoid 'child care deserts' in rural areas, where no affordable child care can be found.
"We need more workers, and there are a number of people that would like to go into the workforce but they can't find affordable child care."
Klobuchar argues the child care crisis is not only a family issue, but an economic issue as well.
Recent federal funding for child care includes $39 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. However, that funding's responsibility was to ensure financial survival for many industries during the pandemic. Klobuchar says new funds would push the American economy forward.
"If we want to be a country that makes stuff, invents things, and exports to the world, we got to make sure that it's all hands on deck," said Klobuchar.
Similar legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives, but neither bill has passed yet.