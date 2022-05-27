Senator Jeremy Miller reflects on past legislative session.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota's legislative session wrapped up this past week with a stalemate over a large part of the state's $9-billion dollar budget surplus.
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, back in Winona at his family's business, reflected on the past session and said he had mixed feelings over the year's efforts.
"There were some really good things that got accomplished," Sen. Miller said. "But towards the end of session I would say that it was disappointing, but more so frustrating."
Senator Miller cited a comprehensive mental health bill, a veterans bill and an agriculture bill that passed with bipartisan support and will have substantial impacts across the state.
But the two parties couldn't see eye-to-eye on what to do with the surplus from a $52 billion dollar bipartisan budget passed a year ago.
A lot of the stalled bills centered around what Senator Miller called "different philosophies" on how to fund education, public safety, transportation and health and human services.
"Ultimately, we did come to an agreement to spend some, give back some and keep some on the bottom line for a rainy day," Miller explained. "I thought that agreement was good, but when it came to the spending priorities there were just too many differences."
Senator Miller said that having a budget surplus simply means the state over-collected taxes, and Republicans believe most of it should go right back into the pockets of taxpayers who need it most.