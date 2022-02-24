Minnesota Republicans propose biggest tax cut in state history

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Republicans are proposing the biggest tax cut in state history.
The proposal would reduce Minnesota's income tax rate from 5.35% to 2.8% and it would eliminate the tax on social security benefits.
GOP leaders said it will provide more than $8 billion worth of relief over the next three years for Minnesota residents.
"The tax tables would change this year so Minnesotans would start seeing more money in their pocket every single paycheck," Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller of Winona said. "So, we feel this is immediate relief. The governor's proposal is so small, the check barely scratches the surface of inflation so we would rather focus on permanent ongoing tax relief."
Minnesota's Democratic party criticized the move in a statement and said the plan also calls for shifting money from public schools toward voucher programs. Leaders argued Governor Walz' plan offers immediate relief and targeted tax cuts for low and middle income families.
The proposal is likely to be approved by the Republican controlled Senate.
Sen. Miller said an updated state budget forecast is scheduled for release on Monday, so changes to the proposal are still possible.