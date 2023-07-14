Minnesota State College Southeast students win $100K prize

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A group of students at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona use their manufacturing talents to bring home a national title and $100,000 prize.
The four competed in the Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing Championship in Greenville, SC in May.
The results were released on July 10 at the premiere of the reality web series Clash of Trades.
MSC Southeast worked its way to the finals against three other teams by winning a regional competition in Kansas.
Austyn Warren of Dakota, Ivey Wadman Vehrenkamp from Ettrick, Bradley Bishop of Ettrick, and Ellery Kiesel of Winona took on the challenge of medical manufacturing in the national championship.
According to the college, the students had to fabricate metal parts that are used for a hip replacement, and weld together a pressure vessel which for the competition was an autoclave. They're used to sterilize medical equipment.
To create their parts, the students had to deal with everything from CNC and mechanical machining, programming, welding, as well as team work, problem solving, and cost tracking.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights leading up to this, with hours of preparation, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with any other group of people,” said Austyn Warren in a statement from the college.
The challenges leading up to the competition involved going to Rushford to practice on a specific type of CNC machine used in the competition. The college didn't have one.
With the win, the prize money is split between the students and the college.
A statement from the college said that their portion of the money is seed money for the CNC machine that the college doesn't have.
“Project MFG strives to promote the trades and people like you really elevate what a trade professional is and highlight the importance these amazing people have in our communities,” Project MFG Founder Ray Dick told the MSC Southeast Team. “You as a team came together, took the challenge, stepped into the game, and made a difference. You exemplify what Project MFG is aiming to achieve.”