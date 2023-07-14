Minnesota State College Southeast students win $100K prize

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Minnesota State College Southeast students win $100K prize

  • Updated
  • 0

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A group of students at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona use their manufacturing talents to bring home a national title and $100,000 prize. 

The four competed in the Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing Championship in Greenville, SC in May. 

The results were released on July 10 at the premiere of the reality web series Clash of Trades. 

MSC Southeast worked its way to the finals against three other teams by winning a regional competition in Kansas. 

Austyn Warren of Dakota, Ivey Wadman Vehrenkamp from Ettrick, Bradley Bishop of Ettrick, and Ellery Kiesel of Winona took on the challenge of medical manufacturing in the national championship. 

According to the college, the students had to fabricate metal parts that are used for a hip replacement, and weld together a pressure vessel which for the competition was an autoclave. They're used to sterilize medical equipment. 

To create their parts, the students had to deal with everything from CNC and mechanical machining, programming, welding, as well as team work, problem solving, and cost tracking. 

“There were a lot of sleepless nights leading up to this, with hours of preparation, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with any other group of people,” said Austyn Warren in a statement from the college.

The challenges leading up to the competition involved going to Rushford to practice on a specific type of CNC machine used in the competition. The college didn't have one. 

With the win, the prize money is split between the students and the college. 

A statement from the college said that their portion of the money is seed money for the CNC machine that the college doesn't have. 

“Project MFG strives to promote the trades and people like you really elevate what a trade professional is and highlight the importance these amazing people have in our communities,” Project MFG Founder Ray Dick told the MSC Southeast Team. “You as a team came together, took the challenge, stepped into the game, and made a difference. You exemplify what Project MFG is aiming to achieve.”