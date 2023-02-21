Minnesota state officials urge the public to stay off the road during snow storm

ST PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota State Officials are urging the public to be prepared but not panic over what the Twin Cities National Weather Service is calling a historic snow storm.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed said it is best to avoid traveling all together.

However, he said if it is a necessity to travel, you should carry a winter survival kit as emergency responders are likely to be delayed.

Kits should include water, snacks, a flashlight, blankets and booster cables.

"If you are stuck or something happens call 9-1-1 stay in your vehicle that is the safest place for you," Reed said. "The best thing to do is if you have a bandana or some sort of bright cloth roll it up in your window so we can see or someone can see that you are there."

The state has more than 800 trucks and 1,600 drivers ready to take on the storm.

State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said when it comes to alternative ways to heating your home, things like space heater should be kept three feet away from anything that can burn, and should never be left unattended.

Smith added that clearing a three-foot path around neighborhood fire hydrants can save firefighters precious time in case of an emergency.