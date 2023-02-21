Minnesota state officials urge the public to stay off the road during snow storm

 Skip to main content
...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues across much of the area this evening. Heavier
snowfall rates expected from eastern Minnesota into western
Wisconsin this evening into the overnight hours. Initial reports
nearing 2 inches in select spots of southeast Minnesota over the
last few hours. Visibilities below one mile continue in some spots
within these aforementioned heavier snow bands with quick
accumulations rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected north of Interstate
90 through the I-94 corridor tonight into Wednesday morning. Snow
amounts will decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and
drifting snow Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory tonight into Wednesday
morning, snow expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For
the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Minnesota state officials urge the public to stay off the road during snow storm

  • Updated
  • 0

ST PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota State Officials are urging the public to be prepared but not panic over what the Twin Cities National Weather Service is calling a historic snow storm.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed said it is best to avoid traveling all together.

However, he said if it is a necessity to travel, you should carry a winter survival kit as emergency responders are likely to be delayed.

Kits should include water, snacks, a flashlight, blankets and booster cables.

"If you are stuck or something happens call 9-1-1 stay in your vehicle that is the safest place for you," Reed said. "The best thing to do is if you have a bandana or some sort of bright cloth roll it up in your window so we can see or someone can see that you are there."

The state has more than 800 trucks and 1,600 drivers ready to take on the storm.

State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said when it comes to alternative ways to heating your home, things like space heater should be kept three feet away from anything that can burn, and should never be left unattended.

Smith added that clearing a three-foot path around neighborhood fire hydrants can save firefighters precious time in case of an emergency.

