Minnesota Supreme Court holds public hearing regarding the recording in court rule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Following the televised trials of ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter, the Minnesota Supreme Court is reevaluating the rule that would allow video and audio recordings in the state's courtrooms.
Under current rules, recordings aren't allowed inside a courtroom for criminal proceedings before a sentencing unless all parties agree.
The Star Tribune reported that multiple agencies like victim advocacy groups and individuals, including defense attorneys and prosecutors, have written the Supreme Court in opposition.
"I think the negatives that people point out are especially in the criminal law area, for victims who have to go through the process," Brent Smith attorney for Johns, Flaherty & Collins, SC. "That would be somebody who was a victim of a crime to be testifying and that can be something that are concerned with."
He explained that jury members are protected and the Minnesota court system would most likely create stipulations to protect victims.
Smith believes that changing this rule would allow residents to trust the judicial system and ultimately bridge the gap between the two.
Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders agreed that a change to this rule would benefit the state.
"I think having the ability to see actual court proceedings educated the public as to how our courts really work and it still is a pretty impressive process when you think about how our justice system works," Lueders said. "Particularly because much of we see about how courts operate is fictionalized, its not true to life."
