Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Minnesota woman arrested after Vernon County chase

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Minnesota woman is arrested on a number of charges related to a reckless driving at speeds over 90 miles an hour in Vernon County on Sunday. 

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that they received two 9-1-1 calls around 4:45 p.m. of a pickup truck headed south along Highway 35 near Stoddard.

There were reports that the driver was passing into the oncoming lane of traffic.

A deputy caught up to the driver near Victory and obtained a radar reading of 93 mph. 

It took seven miles before the pickup stopped in Crawford County near the Mississippi River bridge to Iowa. 

Once stopped, the driver, Jennifer Jo Taube, 43, of Paynesville, Minnesota, was arrested on seven charges including:

1) Operating While Intoxicated

2) Reckless Driving/Endangering Safety

3) Fleeing an Officer

4) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

5) Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

6) Open Intoxicants

7) Possession of Methamphetamine

Taube appeared on July 24 in Vernon County Circuit Court where she was released on a $500 signature bond. 

She returns to court on August 29. 

