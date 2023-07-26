Minnesota woman arrested after Vernon County chase

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Minnesota woman is arrested on a number of charges related to a reckless driving at speeds over 90 miles an hour in Vernon County on Sunday.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that they received two 9-1-1 calls around 4:45 p.m. of a pickup truck headed south along Highway 35 near Stoddard.
There were reports that the driver was passing into the oncoming lane of traffic.
A deputy caught up to the driver near Victory and obtained a radar reading of 93 mph.
It took seven miles before the pickup stopped in Crawford County near the Mississippi River bridge to Iowa.
Once stopped, the driver, Jennifer Jo Taube, 43, of Paynesville, Minnesota, was arrested on seven charges including:
1) Operating While Intoxicated
2) Reckless Driving/Endangering Safety
3) Fleeing an Officer
4) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
5) Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
6) Open Intoxicants
7) Possession of Methamphetamine
Taube appeared on July 24 in Vernon County Circuit Court where she was released on a $500 signature bond.
She returns to court on August 29.