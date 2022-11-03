Minnesota's gun deer season begins on Saturday

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota's gun deer season kicks off on Saturday and state wildlife officials said they are looking forward to another busy Opening Day.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said hunters do not have to worry about any major changes to the season this year, but they should continue to be aware of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials said CWD has been detected across the state.
"Particularly in Southeastern Minnesota, it is a CWD or Chronic Wasting Disease Zone," Robert Gorecki with the Minnesota DNR said. ""So, there are some additional requirements that hunters do have when they are registering their deer to make sure they are getting tested for CWD."
Gorecki also reminded hunters to follow gun safety basics and remember to wear blaze orange while in the woods.
Hunting licenses for residents and non-residents can be found on the Minnesota DNR's website.