Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees
are expected this afternoon.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Minor damage to La Crosse's EconoLodge

  • Updated
  • 0
EconoLodge.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There was minor damage to a La Crosse hotel from a fire on Monday afternoon. 

Battalion Chief Blane Neher said the La Crosse Fire Department was called to the EconoLodge at 1906 Rose Street at around 5:26 p.m. for a structure fire.

They found smoke and fire coming from the middle entrance under a wooden awning. 

Crews were able to put the fire out and keep it to the exterior of the building and from spreading inside. 

Everyone inside the hotel were safely able to get out without any injuries. 

Department fire investigators traced the source of the fire to improper disposal of smoking materials. 

The building suffered minor smoke and fire damage. 

