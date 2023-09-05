Minor damage to La Crosse's EconoLodge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There was minor damage to a La Crosse hotel from a fire on Monday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Blane Neher said the La Crosse Fire Department was called to the EconoLodge at 1906 Rose Street at around 5:26 p.m. for a structure fire.
They found smoke and fire coming from the middle entrance under a wooden awning.
Crews were able to put the fire out and keep it to the exterior of the building and from spreading inside.
Everyone inside the hotel were safely able to get out without any injuries.
Department fire investigators traced the source of the fire to improper disposal of smoking materials.
The building suffered minor smoke and fire damage.