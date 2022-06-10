Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest getting ready to compete for Miss Wisconsin title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest Maddie Adickes is going to Oshkosh to compete for the title of Miss Wisconsin.
Maddie said she has been busy representing La Crosse with several appearances at local parades and festivities.
During her time as Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest, Maddie has spread the word about an important issue; the stigma surrounding mental health. As a Registered Nurse, Maddie said mental health awareness is something near and dear to her heart.
"As a nurse, seeing how much we are struggling not only with the COVID-19 pandemic but also mental health crises in our community, our state, and our nation... being able to have a statewide platform to promote that would be huge," Adickes said. "Really the time is now to care for our minds."
Maddie will begin competing for Miss Wisconsin in Oshkosh on Tuesday. A winner will be crowned on Saturday, June 18.