Missing child found in Vernon County

PURDY, Wis. (WXOW) - An eight-year-old girl that went missing Monday morning in rural Vernon County has been found safe.
At 9:45 a.m., authorities were made aware of the situation after the child had been missing for around an hour. The search took place along County Road N near the Town of Sterling.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Viroqua and Genoa Fire Departments, a civilian K9 unit and more joined the search shortly after the call came in.
Sergeant Luke Sellers with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office says the search did not take very long.
"I would say probably 20 minutes," Sellers said. "She was found rather quickly. About 75 yards up a small creek that runs through the property. Luckily, she did not wander off too far with temperatures getting up into the nineties. It was a job well done by everybody there."
The girl had been on a walk with her sisters before coming across some thick brush. The siblings then told her to head back to the family's nearby cabin. The girl then went the wrong way and became lost, prompting the search.
Sellers adds that the family is visiting the area, arriving at the cabin Sunday evening with plans to stay for a week. Given the harsh elements to end the spring season, Sellers says it made the search an increased priority.
"Weather conditions definitely play a factor in how fast we try to find anybody," Sellers said. "Not only a child, but anybody who's gone missing. These situations can become very dynamic with terrain. In this situation, there was a creek running through the property. It's pertinent to find people as quick as we can."
While the Sheriff's Office says the girl "sustained minor injuries," she was reunited with her family shortly after being found without significant harm or danger.