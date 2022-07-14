Missing Endangered Person Alert: Derek Stawarz

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW)- Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office released a missing endangered person alert that Derek Stawarz has been located.
Derek Stawarz was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange/red t-shirt at Lassek Court, Township of Seymour on June 14,2022.
A missing person's report was filled to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
His vehicle along with his cell phone, wallet, and keys were recovered in Eau Claire County.
Stawarz is 5'11 tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at (715) 538-4351