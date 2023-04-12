Mississippi Mayhem rolling into 2023

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - Mayhem has arrived at the Onalaska Omni Center. The Mississippi Mayhem women's flat track roller derby season is underway.
"I grew up roller skating, I lived at the rink," said player Alee Troyanek. "I feel more comfortable on my skates than I do on my feet."
The players are currently practicing around twice a week, with both veteran skaters and new teammates trying out for the first time.
"It boosts my mood," said Mel Engen. "I mean, I'm a full time mom, full time job...when I come to practice I can be myself. Some people go to the gym, some people run, that's my derby, that's my outlet."
It's a contact sport and there's plenty of knock down action in flat track roller derby. It's a sport that requires speed, athleticism and strategy. It also provides positive energy.
"It's a lot of fun to watch, a lot of fun to be a part of,' said Zach Dorr, a team referee. "Everyone is very supportive of each other, they help each other."
"We all come from different walks of life," Troyanek said. "But we all share this one love."
The Mississippi Mayhem's first game takes place on May 13th at the Omni Center. For more information about the team, visit their Facebook page or website.