Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mississippi River crests at Prairie du Chien

  • Updated
  • 0
Prairie du Chien flooding.jpg

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi River is cresting in Prairie du Chien. 

As of late Friday morning, the river stage was at 22.91 feet. It is the third highest river stage on record behind records set in 2001 and 1965. 

The forecast from the National Weather Service show a decrease in the river stage beginning Sunday, April 30. 

Despite that news, the same restrictions remain in effect in Prairie du Chien. A number of streets are blocked off and access is limited in restricted areas affected by floodwaters. 

The streets that are closed as of Friday afternoon are:

 North Main St is closed from Blackhawk Avenue to Frederick Street

 Washington Street from North Beaumont to North Main Street

 1 st from West Wells Street to West Brunson Street

 Lockwood Street to the Campion Boat Landing

 Prairie Street from McCloud Street North

 All of 1 st Street

 West Parrish from HWY 18 to Beaumont Road

 Wells from WHY 18 Bypass to Beaumont Road

 Rice Street from HWY 18 by-pass to Overview Court

 All of St. Feriole Island

The city is looking ahead though. In a statement updating conditions in the city, they provided information for residents on what to do when cleaning up once the water recedes. 

Here is that information as provided by the city.

Manage Debris and Waste After the Flood

After floodwaters recede, homeowners and others face the often-daunting chore of disposing of

waterlogged debris. It is important to dispose of debris quickly but safely, protecting human health

and the environment in both the short and long term. The bottom line: don&#39;t burn or bury debris,

recycle where possible, separate hazardous materials and landfill the rest. Above all, be safe. If you

return to your home or farm and have discovered a large hazardous substance release (fuel oil tank

rupture, agricultural chemicals spilled, etc.), you should notify the Wisconsin DNR&#39;s Spill Hotline at

800-943-0003.

Sandbag Disposal

The following are options to assure that full or emptied sandbags are handled properly:

* Full biodegradable (jute, burlap, or other biodegradable) sandbags can be used as fill where

placement is not prohibited. They can also be disposed at a municipal solid waste landfill or a

construction and demolition landfill.

* Plastic or non-degradable sandbags require a written DNR approval prior to disposal at a

place other than municipal solid waste landfill or a construction and demolition landfill.

* Remove sand from bags and properly dispose of the bags in a municipal solid waste landfill

or a construction and demolition landfill.

* Any disposal that involves removing the sand from the sandbags and properly disposing

(landfilling, recycling, or reusing) of the bags and placing the sand in an area where fill placement is

not prohibited.

Please contact the landfill in advance to make sure they will accept the sandbags and to obtain cost

estimates for disposal.

Reuse of full sandbags

* Full sandbags of both biodegradable and non-biodegradable material may be reused at other

flood sites and may be reused to construct permanent earthen structures.

* Sandbags contaminated with petroleum products, transformer oil, or other contaminants are not

considered exempt solid waste. For information on disposal of sandbags known to be contaminated

with petroleum products, transformer oils, or other regulated materials, contact your DNR waste

management specialist.

Sand from sandbags

* Use caution when reusing sand that came in contact with flood waters as the material may

contain more bacteria than normal soil.

* Avoid placing sand in playgrounds, sandboxes, or other areas of direct human contact soon after

removal from bags. Bacteria will dissipate with time and exposure to the elements. Sand could be

stockpiled and used for winter road sand, fill, concrete or mortar sand, or other uses.

(SOURCE: Coping with Flooding, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

