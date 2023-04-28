Mississippi River crests at Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi River is cresting in Prairie du Chien.
As of late Friday morning, the river stage was at 22.91 feet. It is the third highest river stage on record behind records set in 2001 and 1965.
The forecast from the National Weather Service show a decrease in the river stage beginning Sunday, April 30.
Despite that news, the same restrictions remain in effect in Prairie du Chien. A number of streets are blocked off and access is limited in restricted areas affected by floodwaters.
The streets that are closed as of Friday afternoon are:
North Main St is closed from Blackhawk Avenue to Frederick Street
Washington Street from North Beaumont to North Main Street
1 st from West Wells Street to West Brunson Street
Lockwood Street to the Campion Boat Landing
Prairie Street from McCloud Street North
All of 1 st Street
West Parrish from HWY 18 to Beaumont Road
Wells from WHY 18 Bypass to Beaumont Road
Rice Street from HWY 18 by-pass to Overview Court
All of St. Feriole Island
The city is looking ahead though. In a statement updating conditions in the city, they provided information for residents on what to do when cleaning up once the water recedes.
Here is that information as provided by the city.
Manage Debris and Waste After the Flood
After floodwaters recede, homeowners and others face the often-daunting chore of disposing of
waterlogged debris. It is important to dispose of debris quickly but safely, protecting human health
and the environment in both the short and long term. The bottom line: don't burn or bury debris,
recycle where possible, separate hazardous materials and landfill the rest. Above all, be safe. If you
return to your home or farm and have discovered a large hazardous substance release (fuel oil tank
rupture, agricultural chemicals spilled, etc.), you should notify the Wisconsin DNR's Spill Hotline at
800-943-0003.
Sandbag Disposal
The following are options to assure that full or emptied sandbags are handled properly:
* Full biodegradable (jute, burlap, or other biodegradable) sandbags can be used as fill where
placement is not prohibited. They can also be disposed at a municipal solid waste landfill or a
construction and demolition landfill.
* Plastic or non-degradable sandbags require a written DNR approval prior to disposal at a
place other than municipal solid waste landfill or a construction and demolition landfill.
* Remove sand from bags and properly dispose of the bags in a municipal solid waste landfill
or a construction and demolition landfill.
* Any disposal that involves removing the sand from the sandbags and properly disposing
(landfilling, recycling, or reusing) of the bags and placing the sand in an area where fill placement is
not prohibited.
Please contact the landfill in advance to make sure they will accept the sandbags and to obtain cost
estimates for disposal.
Reuse of full sandbags
* Full sandbags of both biodegradable and non-biodegradable material may be reused at other
flood sites and may be reused to construct permanent earthen structures.
* Sandbags contaminated with petroleum products, transformer oil, or other contaminants are not
considered exempt solid waste. For information on disposal of sandbags known to be contaminated
with petroleum products, transformer oils, or other regulated materials, contact your DNR waste
management specialist.
Sand from sandbags
* Use caution when reusing sand that came in contact with flood waters as the material may
contain more bacteria than normal soil.
* Avoid placing sand in playgrounds, sandboxes, or other areas of direct human contact soon after
removal from bags. Bacteria will dissipate with time and exposure to the elements. Sand could be
stockpiled and used for winter road sand, fill, concrete or mortar sand, or other uses.
(SOURCE: Coping with Flooding, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)