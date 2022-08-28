Mississippi Valley Conservancy celebrates 25th anniversary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mississippi Valley Conservancy, an organization working to preserve land in the Coulee Region, celebrated its 25th anniversary Sunday at an event held in Myrick Park.
Games, food, live music, guest speakers and hikes were available to those in attendance as many different people make up the foundation like volunteers and clients.
Executive Director Carol Abrahamzon says that their objective the last quarter century has not changed.
"We work mostly with private land owners who would like to protect their land from future development," Abrahamzon said. "We work with them on what's called a 'conservation easement.' It's an agreement between Mississippi Valley Conservancy and the land owner to extinguish the future development rights on that land so that it always remains as it is today."