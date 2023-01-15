Mississippi Valley Conservancy plans Valentine's snowshoe hike

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - If you've ever wanted to try snowshoes, you have the opportunity to do so next month plus enjoy some beautiful scenery along the way.
The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is offering a Valentine's Snowshoe Hike on Saturday, February 11 from 1-3 p.m.
They have a limited number of snowshoes available to borrow for the hike beginning at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Onalaska. The hotel plans to have a complementary hot choclate bar for hikers.
The family-friendly event leads through the 373-acre La Crosse River Conservancy adjacent to the hotel.
The property is home to numerous species of wildlife, forests, and plenty of scenic views.
Participants are advised to wear warm boots and dress for the weather. The conservancy recommends walking sticks but they aren't required.
If there's a lack of snow on the 11th, the hike will still happen but without snowshoes.
They do request advance registration by Wednesday, February 9. To register, you can click here to go to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy's registration page.
The hike is part of the conservancy's Linked to the Land program which is sponsored in part by WXOW.