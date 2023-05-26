 Skip to main content
Mississippi Valley Conservancy returning a forest to its natural state

  • Updated
  • 0

Trempealeau, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is returning a former pine plantation to its natural state by planting over 1,500 trees during Memorial Day weekend.

Mississippi Valley Conservancy returns a forest to its natural state

More then 200 Volunteers will help plant native spices of trees including Swamp White Oak, Sliver Maple and River Birch.

Not only are the spices native to the Driftless Region but they will also help prevent erosion and protect water quality. 

"These trees and shrubs will aerate the soil, they will increase microbial diversity in soil and untimely it's all going to help this site be more resilient to a change in climate." said Genesis Gordon the Restoration Coordinator at the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

She hopes that people take what they learned and apply in their hometowns. 

