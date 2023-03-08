 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPECIAL COVERAGE

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Approaching The Area...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with
moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across
central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through
the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the
overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7
inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider
altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall in hotel

  • Updated
  • 0
Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall in hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, seen here in Washington, DC, on March 7 has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

No additional details were provided.

The fall happened at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, which was formerly the Trump International Hotel, according to a source familiar with the matter.

McConnell was attending an event for the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned super PAC, another source familiar with the matter said.

The 81-year-old is the Senate's longest-serving GOP leader, known for helping the party achieve key Republican priorities, including stocking the Supreme Court with conservative justices, passing Trump-era tax cuts and frequently thwarting Democrats' legislative agenda.

McConnell fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

His hospitalization this week comes as the Senate is narrowly divided, with Democrats controlling the chamber by a 51-49 margin.

Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Dianne Feinstein of California have also been hospitalized in recent weeks, with Fetterman seeking treatment for depression and Feinstein for shingles.

Feinstein tweeted on Tuesday that she is recovering at home.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Manu Raju and Jessica Dean contributed to this report.

Recommended for you