MMAM showcases 'Flora and Fauna' in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota Marine Art Museum.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAAM) features pieces of art inspired by water.

In 2023, the artwork explores the impact of water on living things in the year's theme of 'Flora and Fauna'.

Through April 30, three exhibits featuring 'Flora' are on display in the art museum. 

"This summer, we'll have 'Fauna' with Courtney Madison and Liz Sexton and then in the fall, we have the big catch," MMAM Communications Manager Caitlin Crouchet said. "Which is an all encompassing of all of the 'Flora and Fauna.'"

The current exhibits showcase Japanese printmaking from the 1890's. 

Keinen Imao.jpg

"By Japanese print artist named Keinen Imao," MMAM Assistant Curator of Education and Exhibitions Dave Casey, said. "He created a work of books called 'Keinen Kachō Gafu' which means bird and flowers essentially."

Hitomi Hosono's work.jpg

Or London-based Hitomi Hosono's carved porcelain vessels. 

"She's a Japanese artist," Casey said. "They're highly detailed ceramic works. They're porcelain - white porcelain - that feature very intricately designed plants and flowers."

carves pieces by hitomi hosono.jpg

Another exhibit to view is Winona's Ian Hanesworth's 'Fragments of this Living Earth.'

MMAM - FLORA.jpg

"The main focus of my work is botanical illustration and specifically an idea of reverence in regards to plants in the natural world," Hanesworth said. "So, cultivating a deep respect for plants."

Pieces of their work feature augmented reality art, created by an indigenous artist in the Twin Cities. 

Ian Hanesworth's art.jpg

They hope to inspire those who visit the museum while instilling a sense of appreciation for the land around them. 

MMAM welcomes the public to 'Seasonal Saturday' February 11. Admission is $1 and features live music, guided tours and more. 

