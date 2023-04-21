MnDOT asking for input on Winona road project

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants comments and ideas for improvements to a portion of Highway 43 through Winona that's due for some reconstruction.
MnDOT said the project, slated to start in 2028, runs from Mankato Avenue to the Mississippi River Bridge.
MORE: MnDOT Highway 43 project site
The site said they're looking to resurface the roadway, redo sidewalks and ramps to meet ADA standards, and add more features for bicyclists.
MnDOT is asking people who use that stretch of highway for ideas on what can be done to make it better for everyone.
“Now is the time for your voice to be heard, because we’re in the early stages of the project where we are going to develop design alternatives for improving this corridor and want to be sure we’ve heard from people who use the road,” said Chad Hanson, who is leading the project for MnDOT. “The inclusion of many perspectives helps us shape a plan based on usage, funding and the basic elements that must be included. We’ll be meeting more with the public, the city of Winona, Winona County and Winona State University, but we want to consider all views to allow us time to develop the plan.”
MnDOT said they'd take input through May 12.
They said also that public meetings are planned for later this year as they develop plans for the project.