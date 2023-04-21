MnDOT asking for input on Winona road project

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.9 feet early
Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 13.6 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 04/13/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

MnDOT asking for input on Winona road project

  • 0
MnDOT Highway 43 project-Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants comments and ideas for improvements to a portion of Highway 43 through Winona that's due for some reconstruction. 

MnDOT said the project, slated to start in 2028, runs from Mankato Avenue to the Mississippi River Bridge. 

MORE: MnDOT Highway 43 project site

The site said they're looking to resurface the roadway, redo sidewalks and ramps to meet ADA standards, and add more features for bicyclists. 

MnDOT is asking people who use that stretch of highway for ideas on what can be done to make it better for everyone. 

“Now is the time for your voice to be heard, because we’re in the early stages of the project where we are going to develop design alternatives for improving this corridor and want to be sure we’ve heard from people who use the road,” said Chad Hanson, who is leading the project for MnDOT. “The inclusion of many perspectives helps us shape a plan based on usage, funding and the basic elements that must be included. We’ll be meeting more with the public, the city of Winona, Winona County and Winona State University, but we want to consider all views to allow us time to develop the plan.”

MnDOT said they'd take input through May 12. 

They said also that public meetings are planned for later this year as they develop plans for the project.  

