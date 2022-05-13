MnDot projects working on rumble strip projects in SE Minnesota

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Drivers in southeastern Minnesota might encounter small traffic delays as crews install rumble strips in several counties during the month.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said work is happening on state roads in Houston, Winona, Fillmore, Mower, and Goodhue counties. Weather permitting, it should be done by the end of May.
During the work, drivers may find uneven road surfaces, lane closures, or lane shifts. They encourage drivers to expect delays, minimize distractions while driving, follow posted speed limits, and avoid making lane changes within work zones.
These are the areas crews are working:
- Hwy 60, Hwy 56 to Hwy 52 (Kenyon to Zumbrota)
- Hwy 63, 0.6 miles east of Hwy 52 to 0.2 miles west of Olmsted County Road 33 (75th St. north of Rochester)
- Hwy 248, Winona County Road 26 to Hwy 61 (Altura to Minnesota City)
- Hwy 14, 0.7 miles east of Winona County Road 23 to 1.1 miles west of Hwy 61 (Stockton to Winona)
- Hwy 14, Winona County Road 25 to 0.2 miles west of Winona County Road 23
- Hwy 43, 0.5 miles south of Winona County Road 27 to I-90 (North of Rushford to I-90)
- Hwy 16, 0.6 miles east of Houston County Road 13 to Walnut Street west of Hwy 44 (Hokah)
- Hwy 16, 0.2 miles north of Houston County Road 7 to 0.2 miles south of Hwy 26 (Near Hokah to Hwy 26)
- Hwy 44, 0.2 miles north of Hwy 76 to 0.9 miles south of Houston County Road 18 (Houston to Hokah)
- Hwy 52, 0.2 miles north of Fillmore County Road 11 to 1.1 miles south of Fillmore County Road 5 (Fountain to Chatfield)
- Hwy 218, 0.5 miles north of Mower County Road 45 to 1.1 miles south of Hwy 30 (Austin to Blooming Prairie)