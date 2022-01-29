MnDOT starting prep work for Highway 43 repaving project

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - In advance of a repaving project along Highway 43 between Rushford and Mabel starting in the spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is getting some preliminary work out of the way starting next week.
Beginning February 1, crews begin to remove trees and brush along the roadside.
A statement from MnDOT said the work is getting done in the winter so as to not disrupt the nesting of endangered bat species during construction season.
During the work, drivers may encounter temporary lane closures with flaggers directing traffic.
MnDOT said the brush work is set for completion by March 31.
The Highway 43 project is scheduled to start on April 18, weather permitting, and last until the end of October.
The project calls for repaving 22 miles of highway, replacing guardrails, and repair or replacement of centerline drainage pipes.
Two detours are part of the project due to the work on the drainage pipes.
MnDOT has a special webpage set up with additional details on the project.