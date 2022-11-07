Mobile medical teams work to make the community safe and healthy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Mobile medical teams are working through the St. Clare Health Mission to help those without a home as the winter approaches.
In collaboration with local medical facilities, like Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, along with area organizations, medical care is provided to La Crosse's vulnerable populations.
In weekly visits to the Salvation Army, the Warming Center and various locations throughout the community, medical personnel can provide health care and companionship to those who need it.
Senior Consultant to Gundersen Health System's Office of Population Health, Sandy Brekke said medical teams treat a variety of things while out in the community.
"We do see things like infections that we can treat right on the spot, we get lots of coughs and colds and pneumonia in people that we can treat right out on the street," Brekke said. "Often times people have chronic diseases as well."
One condition the healthcare workers often see and is the hardest to treat is mental illness.
"Oftentimes somebody's sick and they've had really traumatic lives," Brekke said. "There's mental illnesses that have not been properly treated, which often leads to substance use disorders and you can watch people turn if they get the right resources."
She said that St. Clare Health Mission is always looking for volunteers, especially this time of year.