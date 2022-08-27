Mock wildfire exercise provides vital training

Black River Falls, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a mock wildfire exercise from it's Black River Falls location, utilizing 17 area fire departments.
In the case of a major wildfire, it was an exercise in "practice makes perfect".
"Getting all of these entities together, getting all of them working together, that's the goal," said Jack Workman, Emergency Management Director for Jackson County. "If there was a real event we would be doing this all for the first time, meeting for the first time."
The day began with everyone meeting at the command center, with the drill beginning as a mock fire starting in the town of Brockway.
"Large scale fires, they don't often happen," said Bruce Henderson, Fire Incident Commander. "So to make all of that happen, whether we're fighting a real or simulation fire, it takes a lot of multi-agency partners. That's what you see here today."
The various departments, big or small, also acknowledged how the rural areas can be susceptible to wildfires.
"It's a real risk in this area," said Mike Hillstrom, DNR Public Information Officer. "We have a lot of pine trees, a lot of landscapes that are fire prone. So we really want to be prepared as if that's going to happen and it's likely it will happen at some point."
By the end of the simulation, a total of just under 10,000 acres were covered, including a stretch of land around 7 miles long and 4 miles wide.
"It's about working together and not being afraid to ask for help," said Workman. "Because if this was really going on, it would be too big for just one individual department to handle."
According to the DNR, since the start of the year there have been nearly 700 wildfires in Wisconsin.