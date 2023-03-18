Model train show returns to the Omni Center

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Fans of locomotives flocked to the Coulee Region Saturday to gaze at displays at the 42nd annual Model Train Show.
Around 30 vendors sold parts to patrons, who had the chance to look at 16 displays.
Event organizers said some hobbyists can spend more than $10,000 on their model train sets.
Upwards of 1,500 paid to attend the event. A club official said that number does not include children who get in for free.
John Uehling, President of the La Crosse and Three Rivers Railroad Club, said they make sure kids get in free and that getting kids into model trains at a young age can lead to a solid work ethic.
"You need to be able to have some kind of recreation," Uehling said. "I believe being able to work with your hands, which model railroading and doll houses do, instead of being on a tablet is very beneficial."
The show also serves as a food drive. Last year's event raised 160 pounds of goods for the WAFER Food Pantry.
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bringing a canned good to donate will result in a discount towards the cost of admission.