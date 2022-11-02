MOKA encouraging people to vote with 'Espresso Yourself' campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another effort to 'Get Out The Vote' is happening in our area.
MOKA Coffee Shops are partnering with the League of Women Voters to spread the message 'Espresso Yourself - Vote 2022'. The campaign encourages people of all ages to vote in the upcoming election.
Owner of MOKA, Joan Wilson, said she is happy to back an important cause like this one.
"We feel fortunate," Wilson said. "We feel passionate about voting and encourage everyone to espresso themselves next Tuesday."
MOKA's plan for Election Week includes a gift card promotion and tips for making a plan to vote on Election Day, starting with a good cup of coffee.
For more informaton on the Get Out the Vote campaign and The League of Women Voters visit their website.