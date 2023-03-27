Mondovi man arrested after shooting incident in rural Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Mondovi man is facing charges after firing "multiple rounds" from a handgun at a rural Sparta area bar early Sunday morning.
Deputies were called to The Hunting Shack Gentlemen's Club at 3955 State Highway 71 around 1:37 a.m. for a report of a man waiving a gun in the parking lot.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the armed man tried to go into the bar with the handgun, but was forced back outside by patrons and staff.
When the man was outside, he fired multiple rounds from the handgun in the parking lot. He then drove off.
A little while later, a Monroe County Deputy found the vehicle crashed on Highway 162 in La Crosse County.
The driver was identified as Alexander Knudtson of Mondovi. Deputies later arrested him on charges including 2nd Degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and OWI 1st offense.
Knudtson is currently in the Monroe County Jail awaiting a court appearance.