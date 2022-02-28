Mondovi man charged with illegal voting in 2020 election

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Mondovi man is charged with a felony for illegally voting in the November 2020 election.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Buffalo County Circuit Court on Monday, Damien Patrick Murphy, 40, is charged with Election Fraud-Voting by Disqualified Person.
The complaint said that on November 3, Murphy voted at the Dover Town Hall. The Wisconsin Elections Commission got information from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections that Murphy was on probation due to a felony conviction at the time he voted. That would disqualify him to vote.
A conviction on the charge brings a maximum prison term of 3.5 years and a $10,000 fine.