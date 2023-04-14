Monroe Co. outlines food assistance plan now that COVID emergency ending

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department has outlined what they're planning on doing once the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11.
Tiffany Giesler, RN, Director/Health Officer for the department, sent the following statement regarding assistance takes place.
The federal government will end the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, 2023. The end of this declaration will mean changes to certain policies established during the pandemic. One of the policies that has ended as of March 2023 is the extra benefits FoodShare members had been receiving because of COVID-19. Members will now get their regular benefits in the first two weeks of each month. If you are experiencing financial hardship, FoodShare and other food assistance resources may be available to you. Visit dhs.wi.gov/foodshare/resources.htm or call 211 or 877-947-2211 to find food assistance options near you.
If you are pregnant or had a baby in the past six months, breastfeed a baby under the age of one year, or if you care for a baby or child under the age of 5 years, you may be eligible to receive Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits. Learn more at https://healthymonroecowi.org/wic/ or call 608-269-8671.