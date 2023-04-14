Monroe Co. outlines food assistance plan now that COVID emergency ending

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

.Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional
snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain
this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This
additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected
crest at La Crosse between 14 to 15.5 feet around April 21st to 23rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Monroe Co. outlines food assistance plan now that COVID emergency ending

  • Updated
  • 0
Grocery store
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department has outlined what they're planning on doing once the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11. 

Tiffany Giesler, RN, Director/Health Officer for the department, sent the following statement regarding assistance takes place.

The federal government will end the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, 2023. The end of this declaration will mean changes to certain policies established during the pandemic. One of the policies that has ended as of March 2023 is the extra benefits FoodShare members had been receiving because of COVID-19. Members will now get their regular benefits in the first two weeks of each month. If you are experiencing financial hardship, FoodShare and other food assistance resources may be available to you. Visit dhs.wi.gov/foodshare/resources.htm or call 211 or 877-947-2211 to find food assistance options near you.

If you are pregnant or had a baby in the past six months, breastfeed a baby under the age of one year, or if you care for a baby or child under the age of 5 years, you may be eligible to receive Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits. Learn more at https://healthymonroecowi.org/wic/ or call 608-269-8671.

