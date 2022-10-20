Monroe Co. Sheriff looking for stolen trailer

KENDALL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the person or persons who took a trailer from the Kendall area on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office described the trailer as a a 2019 Black PJ car trailer-16’ wood bed, 2’ tongue. Although not shown in the photo sent by the sheriff's office, the trailer has a black plastic tool box on the front of it along with a 9,000 lb. Traveler winch.
The wheel fenders are silver metal with a pink racing decal on the rear of them that reads “25”. The trailer has retroreflective DOT tape along the sides lengthwise. It has steel wheels. The emergency break cable is broken, the light cable on the rear is ground down. The trailer's ramps store under the right side of the trailer.
The trailer plate reads CB13533 with tags that expired in 2019. The VIN is 3CVC51824K2584825.
There was a similar incident where a car trailer was taken between October 7-11 from Vernon County. It isn't known if they are related, however. Both are listed as stolen.
Anyone with information on the stolen trailers is asked to please contact Deputy Josh Jungen with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 608-269-2117.