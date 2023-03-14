Monroe County Crime Stoppers reintroduce organization

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- On Tuesday afternoon the Monroe County Crime Stoppers held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sparta Police Department after joining both the Tomah and Sparta Chambers of Commerce.
The Monroe County Crime Stoppers is an important tool for law enforcement agencies, said Sergeant Ryan Oswald with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He said they've been experiencing ten times more anonymous tips now than in previous years.
Tips can be given through dialing 608-269-STOP or online at P3Tips.com.
"Since we have now invested a little bit of money the organization into P3tips and using that our tips have been well over ten times than what we used to get in prior years," Oswald said.
President of the Monroe County Crime Stoppers Dan O'Connor said he's hopeful to receive additional volunteers.
"The tips they come and go and recently we've been experiencing a lot more tips again and now we are trying to revitalize it we are low on board members. We would like to get a few more and get more tips of course," O'Connor said.
Monroe County Crime Stoppers are preparing for their fundraiser event on March 26. The organization is set to host a Johnny Cash Tribute Concert performed by Jerry Lee Goffee at the Tomah High School.
The Monroe County Crime Stoppers are completely funded through donations.