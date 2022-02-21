Monroe County DA ticketed for hit and run incident

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger is ticketed for hit and run after striking a vehicle with his truck but not reporting it until the following morning.
The incident was investigated by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office at the request of the Sparta Police Department to avoid any conflict of interest. Captain John Siegel of the Sheriff's Office met with Croninger on January 5, 2022 about what happened.
WXOW obtained a copy of the report that Captain Siegel prepared.
The report said that on December 30, Croninger said he was heading home after being out with friends. It said "He had been drinking but did not feel like he was impaired." He also said that the windshield of his truck was frosted so he waited for it to warm up so he could see through the center portion-the sides were still obstructed.
As he turned the corner on a street near his home, he hit a parked vehicle with the right corner of his truck. He said he didn't stop and continued driving to his home where he parked, saw only a minor amount of damage on his truck, went inside, and went to bed.
He told Captain Siegel that he should have stopped and called in the accident. The report states, "He had no excuse as to why he did not."
The next morning, when he went to look at his truck, he saw there was much more damage than he'd realized. The report said he then walked his dog down towards the intersection where he hit the vehicle.
It said: "He then saw the significant amount of damage to the vehicle that he struck. He knew at that point he would have to contact the Sparta Police Department and he was even more embarrassed he had not done it early. He knew he had not made the right decision."
The report said Croninger went home and called the Sparta Police Department to give them the information regarding the incident.
The report concludes that Captain Siegel issued a traffic citation to Croninger for Hit and Run Unattended Vehicle. He also was given warnings for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with Obstructed Windshield.
In a statement Monday afternoon to WXOW, Croninger said he was embarrassed by what happened. "I'm deeply sorry and remorseful for the incident. I didn't realize how much damage was done until the next morning. Then I self-reported it to the police. I knew I should have contacted police right away. I owned up to it and paid the fine immediately. I'm human. I make mistakes and that includes traffic violations."