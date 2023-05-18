Monroe County Dairy Breakfast coming to Cashton farm

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern La
Crosse, southwestern Jackson, northwestern Monroe and southeastern
Trempealeau Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
North Bend, or 18 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
North Bend around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Franklin, Melrose,
Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Stevenstown, Council Bay, Burr Oak,
Thimble Park and Peacock Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Monroe County Dairy Breakfast coming to Cashton farm

  • Updated
  • 0
DAIRY1.jpg

Cashton, Wis. (WXOW) - The 42nd annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast is coming June 3 and will be held at a familiar location.

Mapltwin Farms just outside Cashton will host the event for the first time since 1986. Owned by the Peterson family, the property has more than 500 cows and 250 young stock.

Co-owner Chris Peterson says it's rewarding to show off his family's hard work that has been happening since buying the property in 1956.

DAIRY2.jpg

“It’s huge," Peterson said. "I really tip my hat to my parents. They started it. A lot of hard work. A lot of labor. Stuck their neck out on a few items that they didn’t know if it was going to work, but it did. If I could just get some people to come observe what we do each and every day, that’s my number one task.”

The 20 member dairy breakfast committee first approched the Petersons during the 2022 Monroe County Fair.

Chairperson Keith Giraud says the associated events will teach people about the farming industry.

“It’s just a fun day for kids," Giraud said. "You’ll have the opportunity to go through the milking parlor and walk out into the freestyle barn. See how comfortable the cows really are. I like to stress that because with all the negativity out there, it’s amazing. If you sit and watch those cows, how comfortable they are, there’s nothing bothering them.”

DAIRY3.jpg

There will also be face painting, horse rides and displays of both old and modern farm equipment.

The menu will contain pancakes and ham along with dairy products. That includes ice cream sundaes from Culver's and milk to drink from Kwik Trip, which the Petersons supply to.

The farm is located at 28521 Navajo Road in Cashton. The cost is $5 for those ages 10 and older, $3 for those 6-9 and free for children five and under.

