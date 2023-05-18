Monroe County Dairy Breakfast coming to Cashton farm

Cashton, Wis. (WXOW) - The 42nd annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast is coming June 3 and will be held at a familiar location.
Mapltwin Farms just outside Cashton will host the event for the first time since 1986. Owned by the Peterson family, the property has more than 500 cows and 250 young stock.
Co-owner Chris Peterson says it's rewarding to show off his family's hard work that has been happening since buying the property in 1956.
“It’s huge," Peterson said. "I really tip my hat to my parents. They started it. A lot of hard work. A lot of labor. Stuck their neck out on a few items that they didn’t know if it was going to work, but it did. If I could just get some people to come observe what we do each and every day, that’s my number one task.”
The 20 member dairy breakfast committee first approched the Petersons during the 2022 Monroe County Fair.
Chairperson Keith Giraud says the associated events will teach people about the farming industry.
“It’s just a fun day for kids," Giraud said. "You’ll have the opportunity to go through the milking parlor and walk out into the freestyle barn. See how comfortable the cows really are. I like to stress that because with all the negativity out there, it’s amazing. If you sit and watch those cows, how comfortable they are, there’s nothing bothering them.”
There will also be face painting, horse rides and displays of both old and modern farm equipment.
The menu will contain pancakes and ham along with dairy products. That includes ice cream sundaes from Culver's and milk to drink from Kwik Trip, which the Petersons supply to.
The farm is located at 28521 Navajo Road in Cashton. The cost is $5 for those ages 10 and older, $3 for those 6-9 and free for children five and under.