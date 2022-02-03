Monroe County Drug, OWI courts receive grants

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two courts in Monroe County are the beneficiaries of federal and state grants to help fund the programs.
The Monroe County Drug Court received a federal grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance for $539,061. The four-year grant includes an approximately 25-percent county match. The money is set to fund the Drug Court Case Manager position along with drug testing, electronic monitoring, incentives, and training opportunities.
The funding continues the drug court which originally began in January 2020 and funded by a Wisconsin Community Development Block Grant Program. The original funding ended in December.
Besides the federal grant, the drug court adn the Monroe County OWI Court are splitting a Wisconsin TAD (Treatment Alternatives and Diversion) grant totalling $92,535. Money from this grant will go, in part, for treatment for court participants and training for both court teams.