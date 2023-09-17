Monroe County holding plans October flu shot clinics

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - As the upcoming flu season approaches, the Monroe County Health Department has planned a series of flu shot clinics across the county beginning next month.
Starting October 2, the county is offering quadrivalent vaccine for people younger than 65 along with a high dose vaccine for those over 65.
There is a cost for the vaccine. The county said that they can bill Medicare, Medical Assistance, Senior Preferred, and third party insurance to cover the $30 charge for the regular vaccine or $65 for the high dose vaccine.
People can pre-register or schedule individual appointments by calling 608-269-8666.
Here is a list of the dates, times, and locations of the flu shot clinics:
10/02/23 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Warrens Fire Station
10/06/23 8:30 am – 5:00 pm Monroe County Health Dept. – 315 W. Oak St.
10/09/23 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm Cashton Fire Department
10/11/23 11:00 am – 11:45 am Sparta Community Center / Barney Center
10/12/23 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Tomah VA – Community Drive-Thru – 2nd Street
10/13/23 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Tomah VA – Community Drive-Thru – 2nd Street
10/14/23 7:30 am – 11:00 am Oakdale Electric Cooperative – Tomah, WI
10/16/23 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm Monroe County Fairgrounds/Community Drive-Thru - County Highway CM, Tomah, WI *Follow Signs*
10/17/23 10:30 am – 12:45 pm Wilton Fire Station
10/19/23 12:30 pm – 2:50 pm Kupper-Ratsch Senior Center – Tomah, WI
10/20/23 8:00 am – 10:30 am Organic Valley – Community Drive-Thru
509 Organic Drive, Cashton, WI
10/20/23 11:15 am – 12:00 pm Cashton Community Hall
10/23/23 8:30 am – 5:00 pm Monroe County Health Dept. – 315 W. Oak St.
10/31/23 8:30 am – 4:00 pm Monroe County Health Dept. – 315 W. Oak St.