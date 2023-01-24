Monroe County man facing tax fraud charges

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - According to online records, an arrest warrant is issued Warrens man charged with tax fraud.
Keith S. Burch, 55, was charged with three felony counts of filing false or fraudulent state income tax returns in Monroe County Circuit Court.
The criminal complaint said that Burch underreported his income by $226,000 between 2016-18, thus depriving the state of more than $13,000 in taxes.
The charges were filed after an investigation by the state including the Department of Revenue's Office of Criminal Investigation.
Burch ran a private investigation business called Midwest Investigations and later Coulee Investigations according to the complaint. The money was received by a single client over a several year period that Burch said he did for her.
When questioned by state investigators, he said he reported the income but didn't keep business records that detailed the money he received from the client. He argued that the tax forms show the income.
The complaint stated that investigators countered "Since Burch didn't keep business records, we were unable to determine what he included in those numbers. Even if all the income Burch reported as gross receipts, he did not report that vast majority of the income he received from [the client].
Prosecutors filed the criminal complaint against Burch on December 28. He was scheduled for a court hearing on January 23 but failed to appear according to online court records. Judge Richard Radcliffe issued an arrest warrant for Burch on January 24.