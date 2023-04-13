Monroe County residents react to wildfire near Fort McCoy

WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW)- Residents in Monroe County have been evacuated as early as Wednesday night to safety from a wildfire that sparked on the a base's northeast border in Fort McCoy.
Millston resident Sharon Gerke said helicopters were gathering buckets of water from a lake outside her home.
Gerke evacuated her home at 8 p.m. Sunday night after an alarming view outside her home.
"Smoke and the wind was really bad and everything smelled like smoke. We kept the house shut up and packed up what we thought we should take," Gerke said.
Warrens resident Jack Abbott said he has seen fires in the area before but not one of this level. And was worried about the safety of things that cannot be replaced.
"I was more concerned about the dogs safety I wasn't too worried about the house," Abbott said.
There are no injuries reported. There are reports of damaged property including three structures and a shed destroyed.