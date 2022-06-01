Monroe County Sheriff's Office identifies body found in La Crosse River

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released the name of the person found in the La Crosse River last week.
He's been identified as Fredi Ruiz, 26, of Sparta.
On Friday, May 27, a canoer called Monroe County 9-1-1 to report a possible body in the river near the Hammer Road crossing west of Sparta.
The sheriff's office was able to recover the body later that afternoon.
No other information was released by the sheriff's office except to say that the investigation is continuing.
They ask that anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office or Monroe County Crime Stoppers.