Monroe County students learn substance use prevention

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Water flow at these levels can be very dangerous. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches a top 5 all time flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&