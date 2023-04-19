Monroe County students learn substance use prevention

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Several lessons not often shared in the classroom were shared at the Monroe County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
The "Monroe County Substance Use Prevention Day" saw 300 students from Tomah and Brookwood High Schools split into three groups and rotate stations to learn about a trio of topics. All the students were sophomores, because that is the most common age for them to receive their driver's license.
The lessons included area law enforcement showing what impaired driving looks like using special goggles, Mayo Clinic representatives explaining the importance of mental health and the group Next Steps for Change talking about their road to recovery from addiction, which included Mary Jo Redman-Ellis.
"I came from a well-to-do family and had some trouble throughout my life," Redman-Ellis said. "I turned to alcohol to deal with some of my problems. When I was able to stay sober, I wanted to give back to what I was given. Now I give peer support as well."
She added she has been sober since August 2017 and that alcohol is the most common substance to be used by students that age due to its accessibility and relatively low cost.
The topics hit close to home for some. Lisa McCormick with the Monroe County Safe Community Coalition says these problems are very common in the area.
"We have a huge issue in our county with substance use," McCormick said. "We really hope to be able to, by doing a prevention day, share with them these stories and show them what it feels like and what it looks like. Hopefully they will make some healthier choices in their lifetime."
The event had over 50 volunteers and was aided by grants from Monroe County DHS and the Mayo Clinic Community Foundation.