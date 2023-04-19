Monroe County students learn substance use prevention

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Water flow at these
levels can be very dangerous.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches a top 5 all time flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Friday morning to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Monroe County students learn substance use prevention

  • Updated
  • 0
TOMAH1.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Several lessons not often shared in the classroom were shared at the Monroe County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The "Monroe County Substance Use Prevention Day" saw 300 students from Tomah and Brookwood High Schools split into three groups and rotate stations to learn about a trio of topics. All the students were sophomores, because that is the most common age for them to receive their driver's license.

The lessons included area law enforcement showing what impaired driving looks like using special goggles, Mayo Clinic representatives explaining the importance of mental health and the group Next Steps for Change talking about their road to recovery from addiction, which included Mary Jo Redman-Ellis.

"I came from a well-to-do family and had some trouble throughout my life," Redman-Ellis said. "I turned to alcohol to deal with some of my problems. When I was able to stay sober, I wanted to give back to what I was given. Now I give peer support as well."

TOMAH2.jpg

She added she has been sober since August 2017 and that alcohol is the most common substance to be used by students that age due to its accessibility and relatively low cost.

The topics hit close to home for some. Lisa McCormick with the Monroe County Safe Community Coalition says these problems are very common in the area.

"We have a huge issue in our county with substance use," McCormick said. "We really hope to be able to, by doing a prevention day, share with them these stories and show them what it feels like and what it looks like. Hopefully they will make some healthier choices in their lifetime."

The event had over 50 volunteers and was aided by grants from Monroe County DHS and the Mayo Clinic Community Foundation.

Tags

