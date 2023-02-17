Monster Truck Nitro Tour ready to bring the noise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday morning at the La Crosse Center Monster Truck Nitro Tour put the finishing touches on the track for the show.
Nitro Tour Floor Coordinator Dave Quattrocchi said it is all hands on deck to get the show ready, from building jumps and maintenance on the vehicles.
But it is all worth the reactions.
"I built the jumps so they are really going to fly up in the sky and catch a lot of air," Quattrocchi said. "It is awesome when the show comes on. It is crazy. Little kids just love it, you know, and that's what it's all about."
For the first time the tour will bring out drones in the arena.
The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, tickets can be bought at the door or through the link above.